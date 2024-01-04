HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Many people in Hoover were experiencing piling up trash for around 10 days during the holidays. AMWASTE says the trash accumulated due to holidays falling on two consecutive Mondays as well as four of the trash trucks not working.

“Really what happened, we kind of had the perfect storm,” says Rick Sweeney, vice president of AMWASTE for Alabama and Louisiana.

Both Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Sweeney were impacted by these delays themselves. AMWASTE says it’s brought in four trucks from Georgia to make up for the four trucks out of rotation here.

A full re-route is being designed for the Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority to hopefully prevent trash pickup delays like this in the future.

“We anticipate no later than the end of the month having the reroute in place,” says Sweeney.

AMWASTE is working with the Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority to change the trash pickup cycle from being six days a week to having everyone on a Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday schedule, getting rid of the Wednesday/Saturday pickups.

“In doing that, we would have more consistent service because we would have the same drivers running the routes Monday, Thursday, Tuesday and Friday and alleviate the rotation of drivers on the sixth day,” Sweeney said. “I do think that it will put us in a much better position and not go the opposite direction.”

Brocato says he takes it personally when things in the city aren’t running well, even when it’s for a reason out of the city’s control. Brocato says starting Saturday morning, he had the city’s small trash truck for the RV park out collecting trash. On Sunday and Monday, the city of Alabaster sent four trash trucks to help Hoover’s truck along with the AMWASTE trucks in service.

“We’re faced often with emergencies, ok? We face ice storms, we have snow storms, we have tornadoes, and things are, you’re operating under not normal conditions. Well, this was a not normal condition,” Brocato said. “That’s just what we do.”

Alvin Davis has lived in Hoover for 28 years. He says his trash was picked up on Dec. 22 and then did not get picked up again until an Alabaster truck came on Dec. 31. Davis says he went to Tuesday’s city council meeting hoping to hear definitively why trash pickup took so long.

“It doesn’t seem to me that AMWASTE has any kind of organized ‘well, we missed this street, we’ll get it tomorrow’. They don’t have that information, they just cite that they had equipment failures,” Davis said. “It’s kind of frustrating.”

The city of Hoover and AMWASTE are hoping with the fleet of trash trucks being full again and a new trash route coming soon, future trash pile-ups can be avoided.