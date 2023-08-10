BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Anyone who has an active warrant in Jefferson County for failure to appear in court, for a non-violent felony, misdemeanor or traffic case has the opportunity to clear that warrant without arrest this Thursday and Friday.

The opportunity is a part of Jefferson County’s 2023 Amnesty Week in the Birmimgham division, which began on August 7 and ends August 11.

Anyone wishing to clear their warrants without arrest can show up at the Jefferson County Courthouse Criminal Justice Center, located on Richard Arrington Boulevard, from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

People who are eligible include those who have an active warrant for missing court in Jefferson County (Birmingham Division), or has a non-violent felony, misdemeanor or traffic case in Jefferson County (Birmingham Division).

If you are not sure if you qualify, contact the public defender’s hotline at 205-307-7021, which is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Amnesty Week guarantees that no one who shows up to clear these warrants will be arrested. Instead, individuals will have the opportunity to meet with a public defender, clear warrants and set a new hearing date, if necessary.