Amid blood shortage, UAB holds blood drive starting next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be hosting a blood drive starting next week to help replenish blood supplies in central Alabama.

There is a blood shortage in most of the United States as we head into the summer months. The drive will be held at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church May 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All blood types are needed at this time. You must be 17 years or older and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate.

If you’d like to make an appointment, click here.