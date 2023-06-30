BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — America’s FirstFederal Credit Union announced its annual Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive will start Saturday and last through all of July.

All proceeds from the food drive, which includes food items and monetary donations, will benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. The month-long food drive raised more than $25,000 and 22,314 pounds of food for families in 2022.

“We are proud to again support Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s mission to feed people in need today and foster collaborative solutions to end hunger tomorrow,” said AmFirst

President and CEO Bill Connor in a release. “We invite our employees, members and the public to join us in supporting those that need it most.”

During the food drive, nonperishable food items will be collected at AmFirst’s 21 locations. AmFirst sated the following items are needed the most:

Canned tuna in water

Canned chicken

Cereal, oatmeal and grits

Dried or canned beans

Pasta and pasta sauce

Brown or white rice

Peanut butter and jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Canned vegetables

Canned or dried fruit

“Our success is only as impactful as the community that supports it,” said AmFirst Director of

Philanthropy and Community Engagement Jody Mattson in a release. “We hope that people across the state will support this longstanding initiative through a monetary or item donation; anything you can give will make a difference for families in need.”

More information about the food drive is available on AmFirst’s website.