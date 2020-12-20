Americans expected to spend $998 on holiday shopping

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the final weekend before the Christmas holiday, and crowds rushed to the mall to check off the final items from their holiday shopping lists.

At the Shops at Grand River in Leeds, each of the stores has enforced capacities to keep shoppers and employees safe. With some last-minute holiday deals, there were long lines wrapped around the buildings.

“As a matter of fact, I applaud their awareness for COVID, only allowed a few people in at a time to keep people safe,” said Jocques Steele, a shopper this weekend.

Shoppers were given hand sanitizer as they entered each store. But for some, the long lines made the experience more difficult with kids in tow.

“Yes because I have children,” said Courtney Sankey. “Waiting in this line- I’m sure you can hear them in the background, waiting in this line with them can be quite tedious but I know this is our new normal now, so it’s just like, get used to it.”

The national retail federation reports shoppers plan to spend $998 this holiday. Several shoppers waited until the final shopping weekend to snag some deals.

For The Shops at Grand River, the VP of retail operations said every store has enforced strict CDC guidelines, and the mall’s outdoor layout helps keep everyone distanced and safe.

“I think we had a tremendous advantage being an outdoor mall, that people could come and go from store to store outdoors so they can feel safer in that environment,” said Christine Strange.

Earlier this year, the mall was closed for a month because of COVID-19. The pandemic had them expecting sales to plummet 20 percent. Strange said in her current reports, she was excited to learn sales had only dropped 10 percent.

While shoppers aren’t going to malls like years past, Strange said while she was doing her own shopping this weekend, she was pleasantly surprised to see how happy everyone was.

“It was the joyful atmosphere– I expected people to be a little bit more somber,” said Strange. “I did not see that; I saw people happy and enjoying being out there.”

Grand River will be open through Christmas eve, until 6 p.m. for anyone still needing to snag a few more presents.