American Village reopens for Memorial Day despite COVID-19 closure

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Village in Montevallo has been closed to the public, the only exceptions being Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Staff with American Village said they re-opened Monday to commemorate what they feel is one of America’s most important holidays.

“One of our goals is to remember the price of liberty and honor those who paid that price, so Veterans Day and Memorial Day are two of the most important holidays in the American calendar,” said Melanie Poole, communications officer for American Village. “We take time today to remember America’s fallen.”

On Monday, American Village held special services at Colonial Chapel and the National Veteran’s Shrine was open for tours. Staff dressed in period costume were also staged throughout the village, giving lessons on American history and the World Wars.

Alabama residents like Jeff Robinson, whose father served in Vietnam, come to the event every year.

“This is my first Memorial Day without him, he died back in October and every year this is where he wanted to be,” Robinson said.

The American Village will officially re-open on Flag Day June 14.