MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Village in Montevallo was covered in red, white and blue all over this Independence Day.

Hundreds of guests gathered at the village for a full day of fun, food, patriotic-themed activities and fireworks for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just a lot of festivities,” said visitor, Reggie Nichols. “It seems like it was a good turn out and it seems like everybody is having a good time.”

Activities included music, dancing, games, and even opportunities to meet patriots of the past like Uncle Sam and George Washington.

Communications Officer Melanie Poole says American Village is more than just historic buildings, it’s a place that helps to build what George Washington called, “the sacred fire of liberty and the stewardship of that liberty.”

“I think that everyone here today should remember how special it is to be an American, to reconnect with our patriotism, to teach our young people to be good citizens,” said Poole.

American Village’s 4th of July celebration also served an educational purpose. Patriotic buildings around the campus were open for all to tour and learn more about our nation’s history.

Poole says she also hopes their Independence Day event helped to remind us of those who have fought and continue to fight for our nation’s freedom.

“Many, many veterans and armed service men and women paid a high price for our liberty, and we owe them to love our country and to celebrate our nation,” said Poole.

For more information on American Village events, click here.