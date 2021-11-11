American Red Cross using Iron Bowl rivalry to increase blood donations

BIMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Ahead of the Iron Bowl, two of Alabama and Auburn’s biggest playmakers want you to help the blood supply.

The American Red Cross has selected four college football players to participate in their new initiative “#Drive4TheWin“. This includes two players from The University Of Oregon and Oregon State University as well as The University Of Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle and Auburn University safety Smoke Monday. Each athlete will challenge their respective school campuses and communities to help spread awareness and increase blood donations leading up to college football rivalry games. Auburn will host Alabama at Jordan-Hare for Iron Bowl this year which is set for Saturday November 27th. Both Battle and Monday are asking fans to get the most blood donation appointments booked. And, the prize for that is twofold: bragging rights if they beat the other school and saving a life.

The Red Cross currently faces an emergency blood shortage, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The community is encouraged to find a blood drive on or off campus to donate and help boost blood supplies for hospital patients in need.

To make a blood donation appointment for #Drive4TheWin, download the Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here.