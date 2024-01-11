TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West Tuscaloosa residents have the chance to receive a free smoke alarm installation on Jan. 20.

The Central West chapter of the American Red Cross announced it’s offering free smoke alarm installations as part of a “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety event. Residents can click here to register for a 20-minute home fire safety visit between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 20. Volunteers and firefighters will share information on why home fires start, how to prevent them and what to do if there’s a fire.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said Tomalisa Washington, executive director of the American Red Cross’ Central West chapter, in a release. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with the community to help ensure Tuscaloosa residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices.”

Those who would like to volunteer for the event can go here. No prior experience is necessary, as training will be held for how to install smoke alarms and discuss fire safety.