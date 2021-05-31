American Red Cross hosting a Touch of Red Virtual Run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Starting June 1st, Touch of Red Virtual 5k run kicks off.

The American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi region is hosting the event.

The event is to help spread awareness and raise money. All proceeds raised will help programs and services throughout both states. It ends Sunday, June 13th. You must register for the event, by going to red cross’ website.

All participants will receive some free items in the mail.

