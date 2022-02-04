HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The American Red Cross has joined the recovery efforts with the Hale County Emergency Management Agency in Sawyerville.

Crews were out Friday helping people find a warm place to stay and provide hot meals. EMA Director Russell Weeden says they will also provide lunch and dinner to those in need.

If people are looking for a place to stay, they are allowed to go to Greensboro Baptist Church for shelter. The American Red Cross is also providing meals.

