American Red Cross, Alabama Power prepare for Ida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Officials have been busy and are starting to send volunteers and crews from Alabama to assist with cleanup in Ida’s path.

So far, we’ve seen bands of tropical showers on and off that are coming from Hurricane Ida, but the worst of what we will see isn’t expected until later Monday night and into Tuesday.

In anticipation of the storm, officials from American Red Cross are already gearing up and ready to step in as needed. Right now, officials have one shelter open in southern Alabama. According to the Red Cross, 36 people stayed there overnight – but they will open more if they are needed, depending on how much of this storm that we see.

“Because we are such a large organization, we have a workforce that is able to quickly move and quickly adapt to any situation,” American Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland said.

All day on Saturday, people from Louisiana were still working to make their way out of the state and came toward western Alabama in Tuscaloosa where they tell us they were even struggling to find rooms – especially in places that were pet friendly.

An Alabama Power spokesperson said it is staging crews closer to the Gulf, but plans to assist with power needs and help with our area first before sending even more of them down.

Schools in the south and western part of our region have already announced that they are closed for Monday and Tuesday in anticipation of what we could see in the next 48 hours.