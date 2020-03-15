American Airlines announces major cuts to international, domestic flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIAT) — American Airlines will soon suspend a significant amount of flights amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Starting Monday, AA will begin a phased suspension of long-haul international flights from the U.S. through May 6. According to a news release, the change “is in response to decreased demand and changes to U.S. government travel restrictions due to coronavirus (COVID-19).”

According to the release posted Saturday, the airline plans to do the following:

Reduce international capacity by 75 percent year over year — from March 16 to May 6

Continue to operate one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to London (LHR), one flight daily from Miami (MIA) to LHR and three flights per week from DFW to Tokyo (NRT)

Continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in the northern part of South America, as scheduled

Additionally in April, domestic capacity is expected to be fall by 20 percent compared to last year. May’s capacity is expected to fall by 30 percent on a year over year basis.