AMC Theatres to honor Veterans with free popcorn

(WIAT) — AMC Theatres announce that for Veterans Day, military members will be able to receive a free, large popcorn.

The offer is available to active duty service members and veterans who purchase a military priced ticket using their AMC Stubs membership.

“In addition to year-round military pricing at AMC, this Veterans Day we are excited to salute the men and women who are currently serving, or who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with a special treat of free large popcorn to enjoy with their film,” said Jennifer Douglass, Senior Vice President, AMC Food & Beverage

Patrons are able to receive a military discount by showing a valid military I.D at any AMC box office.

The offer starts on Friday, November. 8 and ends November 11.

Participating theatres include:

AMC Dine-in Vestavia Hills 10

AMC Patton Creek 15

AMC Summit 16

