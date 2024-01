MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Amber Alert issued Friday morning for two missing children out of Mobile County is cancelled.

According to Pritchard Police, 4-year-old Levi Allen Gulley and 3-year-old Eleanor Marie Gulley were inside a 1999 white Ford F250 with a Tennessee plate when the vehicle was stolen.

The truck was reportedly stolen around 10:32 p.m. Thursday at the Love’s Truck Stop at 2600 west I-65 Service Road.

The alert was cancelled shortly after 5:30 a.m.