Missing 19-month-old girl, mother in Etowah County found safe

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/21): The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt and her mother, Dana Nicole Holt, have been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two Tuesday afternoon. They were found near Center Point.

No other information has been released at this time.

—

ORIGINAL (7/21): An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 19-month-old girl and her mother in Etowah County who are believed to be in extreme danger.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt was last seen Tuesday in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona with her mother Dana Nicole Holt, 34, around 8 a.m.

The two are believed to be in the custody of 26-year-old Blake Logan. He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Embry is described as being 2-foot-6 weighing 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Dana Nicole Holt is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 110 pounds.

ALEA says the three may have been traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabama tags “1DR1147.”

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-458-6846 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS