Amazon to hire 1,500 at Bessemer fulfillment center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — As Amazon begins preparation for its first fulfillment center in Bessemer, they are looking to hire a large number of full-time workers to help.

The company is attempting to bring in 1,500 workers to help pick, pack and ship smaller-sized items to customers across the region.

The jobs will offer employees a $15 minimum wage as well as employee benefits including healthcare, 401(k) with a 50% match, 20 weeks paid paternal leave and more.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

The fulfillment center will be located at 975 Powder Plant Road in Bessemer. If you’d like to apply, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events