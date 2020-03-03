Amazon to hire 1,500 at Bessemer fulfillment center

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — As Amazon begins preparation for its first fulfillment center in Bessemer, they are looking to hire a large number of full-time workers to help.

The company is attempting to bring in 1,500 workers to help pick, pack and ship smaller-sized items to customers across the region.

The jobs will offer employees a $15 minimum wage as well as employee benefits including healthcare, 401(k) with a 50% match, 20 weeks paid paternal leave and more.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

The fulfillment center will be located at 975 Powder Plant Road in Bessemer. If you’d like to apply, click here.

LATEST POSTS