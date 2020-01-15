Amazon representatives meet with Bessemer officials ahead of fulfillment center opening

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — During a Bessemer City Council meeting Tuesday, Amazon representatives addressed Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley, the council and neighbors.

The company is expected to open a new fulfillment center by the end of March, creating an estimated 1,500 jobs.

“What we’ve heard from Amazon is they’re going to be opening up as of the end of March and they’re going to have a real good push for the next eight weeks in doing a lot of hiring,” Gulley said.

Gulley said the representatives shared more information about the upcoming hiring process.

“It’s important for us to have Amazon representatives come out and just tell us what the next couple of months are going to be like,” he said.

According to city leaders, positions are expected to start at $15 per hour. The city plans to host several events with Amazon in the weeks ahead.

“We have about 18 days that they’re going to be doing some things in and around the civic center and you may get an opportunity to apply there down at the Bessemer Civic Center as well,” Gulley said.

Other city leaders like Jesse Matthews are excited about the possibilities once Amazon is open.

“It’s all about growing Bessemer and the quality of life for its residents and we are hoping to build a new subdivision, new apartments, what have you, in the city of Bessemer,” said Matthews.

Neighbors at the Bessemer Housing Authority will learn more during an informational meeting Tuesday night. A second meeting is set for Jan. 24 at 1 p.m at the Boys and Girls club at 2501 Clarendon Avenue in Bessemer.

“It means an opportunity for them to again to become economically self sufficient and what it means for the city is it means there are jobs for residents of the city of Bessemer,” said Brian Carrington, director of resident services for the Bessemer Housing Authority.

With the fulfillment center expected to open soon, leaders are looking at other potential projects near the Amazon site that would help the city continue to grow.

“We have everything from restaurants to hotels that are interested in that particular area so it is just an exciting time for the city of Bessemer,” Gulley said.

A representative from Amazon did not have any additional updates on hiring timelines, but said that in general Amazon begins “hiring at sites a few months prior to opening.”

