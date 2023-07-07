BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A new drug received full FDA approval for early-onset Alzheimer’s treatment. Alzheimer’s for Central Alabama says this is a step in the right direction for treatment and hopes with more research a cure can be found.

“We had a drug that was approved last June, the first drug, Aduhelm, had a lot of problems, this drug has fewer problems but still is not without its issues,” says Miller Piggott, executive director of Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama. “I think this is the start of a good trend.”

UAB Hospital was part of the studies done on the drug Lecanemab, known on the market as Leqembi, in January of this year which helped lead to its accelerated approval. Some doctors say this approval is a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s Disease treatment.

“This is the first time we have clear demonstration that we can slow progression of the disease over a long period of time,” says Dr. David Geldmacher, director of the Division of Memory Disorders and clinical core lead of the UAB Alzheimer’s Disease Center.

The FDA has a black box warning on Lequembi’s label, the strongest warning, after studies showed one in ten study participants had brain swelling or hemorrhaging.

UAB says the clinical trials for Lecanemab showed it was able to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s by 25%-35%, which it says is a significant number. Lecanemab has specific requirements for who qualifies, including only being for those with mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Many people, many families are missing those early stages thinking they’re a part of everyday aging but it’s important for someone who’s experiencing changes in memory, persistent changes in memory, to be evaluated to see if they might benefit from this medication,” Geldmacher said.

Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama says it’s an exciting day for many families who have been waiting for a breakthrough like this.

“Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama has been around for thirty years and I didn’t think that would be the case. I thought maybe we would’ve put ourselves out of business by now,” says Piggott. “It’s great to see that we have some hope for families and a treatment that might really impact people’s quality of life.”

Pamela Higgins says she learned about Lecanemab when her husband was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She says she thinks medications like this will be most effective if doctors are able to spot the problem very early on before things go awry.

“If I knew five years ago what I know now, would slowing the progression be a big deal? At some point, it’s not a big deal. So it depends where you’re at in the course of the disease whether or not this is going to be something wonderful or not,” says Higgins.

UAB says the approval of Liqembi will open doors for new treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease and maintaining brain health.