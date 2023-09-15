BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center is showcasing the magic of Kevin Spencer.

It is a fun-filled sensory inclusive magic show that combines storytelling, stage magic and audience participation. Spencer is an artist who believes in creating events that everyone can experience. He is back in Birmingham for his annual residency.

During this time, he will work with patients, community members and healthcare professionals in various settings including Children’s of Alabama, UAB, United Ability and The Exceptional Foundation.

“We wanted to reach that part of the community that doesn’t feel comfortable in a typical theatrical performance,” Spencer said. “Families that have children with disabilities or adults with disabilities get overstimulated in a typical theatre experience. So we put together this sensory-inclusive performance, and it’s still really good magic and a lot of fun. But it’s just presented in a way that people with sensory sensitivity can come in and enjoy the show, and it’s a perfect opportunity for families.”

The Kevin Spencer, Sensory-Inclusive Magic Show has one performance left in the Alys Stephens Center at 1 p.m. Saturday. Organizers said the performance is sold out. But although the 1 p.m. performance is fully booked, guests are encouraged to show up. If there are any vacant seats, they will be accommodated.

For more details, click here.