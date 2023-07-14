BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alys Stephens Center has announced five additional performances to its calendar for the 2023-24 season.

On August 25, Red Baraat will perform live during the Arts Block Party, hosted by Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, Alys Stephens Center, UAB Arts in Medicine and ArtPlay Community Education. The event is free and open to the public.

On October 3, as a part of the free “young artists concert series,” tenor Daniel McGrew and harpist Parker Ramsay will perform in tandem.

McGrew is an active performer of opera and musical theatre and has performed with pianist Martin Katz. Described as “nuanced and insightful” (BBC Music Magazine) and “marked by keen musical intelligence” (The Wall Street Journal), Ramsay has presented and performed at the Smithsonian Collection and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Five-time Grammy-award-winning opera singer Renée Fleming will perform on November 5. Fleming has not only been honored with the US National Medal of Arts, but she has also sung for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Super Bowl.

On November 10, Tower of Power will perform, bringing their “10-headed monster of funk and soul” to town. Tower of Power banded together in the 1960s and has remained together ever since.

Finally, at the start of the new year, bassist Xavier Foley will be playing at the Jemison Concert Hall as part of the free “young artists concert series.” Foley is a first-prize winner of the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and a winner of the 2014 Sphinx Competition.

For more information, visit the events page here.