BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A world-renowned modern dance company is bringing its stunning performance to the Magic City in early 2024.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform in Birmingham on Feb. 17, presented by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

The performance will take place in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center Concert Hall. Tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Four seating levels will be available for the 7 p.m. performance, and tickets range from $38 to $78 plus fees. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the BJCC Box Office and are not subject to service fees.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is led by artistic director Robert Battle and associate artistic director Matthew Rushing. The company’s signature work, “Revelations,” will be performed.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater grew from a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Led by Alvin Ailey, the performance changed the perception of American dance, according to the company’s biography.

The Ailey company has gone on to perform for an estimated 25 million people at theaters in 48 states and 71 countries on six continents. In 2008, a U.S. congressional resolution designated the company as “a vital American cultural ambassador to the world” that celebrates the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of the American modern dance heritage.

For more information, visit the Alys Stephens Center’s official website.