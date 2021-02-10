Altoona woman arrested for taking drugs while pregnant for second time

ALTOONA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Altoona woman has been arrested for ingesting drugs while pregnant for the second time.

Authorities say 28-year-old Shawna Brooke McCright had tested positive for opiates while being pregnant. She was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested.

McCright was charged with the same crime for a previous pregnancy, according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. No other information on this case has been released.

She is now being held on a $10,000 bond. The Department of Human Resources is now involved in the investigation.