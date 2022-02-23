ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Altoona mother has been arrested on charges of taking illegal drugs while pregnant.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, this is the woman’s fourth time being arrested on the same charge.

Ashley Starr Alford, 32, is charged with exposing a child to an environment where drugs were consumed and produced. Alford admitted to using methamphetamine while pregnant.

Authorities say Alford is currently pregnant with her fifth child and her other four children are in the Department of Human Resources’ custody. Her last charge of chemical endangerment was seven months ago while she was on probation with ECSO but she failed to report.

Alford’s bond is set at $50,000 cash for the charge of chemical endangerment. In addition, she has a $50,000 cash bond for her previous charges.