Altoona woman arrested for hitting 14-year-old with paddle that left ‘excessive’ bruises

ALTOONA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for allegedly hitting a 14-year-old child with a paddle.

Teasha Lashay Davis, 38, was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse. Investigators say Davis hit the child “three or more times” that left “excessive bruising.”

ECSO says Davis turned herself in and the child was removed from the home and placed in a safety plan with a family member.

Davis has been released from the Etowah County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

