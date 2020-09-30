Altoona man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 5-year-old child

ALTOONA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old child.

60-year-old Edward Michael Flournoy was taken into custody last Tuesday after first being reported for the crime back in May 2019.

According to ECSO, the case was brought to a grand jury which ultimately led to Flournoy’s arrest. He has been charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Flournoy is now being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is also not to have contact with the victim or the family upon his release. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

