ALSDE COVID-19 dashboard delayed due to ‘technical issue’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Last month, the Alabama Department of Education (ALSDE) announced they were creating a dashboard for school COVID-19 cases.

However, State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said it has been delayed due to a technical issue.

“It was supposed to be live by the end of September and obviously it’s not,” Mackey said.

The dashboard system would require all Alabama schools to post COVID-19 cases for the public to see.

“They fully understand what the risk is and therefore the importance of continuing to maintain social distance, wear face masks and those kinds of things,” Mackey said.

When it comes to the virus in schools, Mackey says their contact tracing reveals schools are not the original source for COVID-19.

“In most cases, more than half by far, where we do go back and do the contact tracing, we find that that patient zero they got it from outside of school,” he said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is working with education leaders to create the dashboard.

“Schools are kind of a controlled environment where you have students that are in certain classrooms, we know what classrooms they’re in,” Dr. Karen Landers.

Mackey was unable to provide a timeline as to when the public will see this information.

