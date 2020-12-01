Fayette County Schools to reopen Wednesday following bomb threat emails

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating bomb threats that caused schools in the county to close Tuesday.

According to FCSO, someone emailed three separate threats to the superintendent and one of the school principals Monday. As a precaution, all schools in Fayette County were closed. Following an initial inspection, all schools were later found to be safe and secure. The schools will be reopen Wednesday.

The person responsible for the emails has yet to be found.

No other information has been released at this time.