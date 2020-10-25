All West Blocton HS students switch to remote learning temporarily

Home science kits are helping students in one Boulder classroom still participate in experiments (KDVR Photo)

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — All West Blocton High School students will transition to remote learning October 26 for two weeks after staffing needs were not met, Bibb County Schools reports.

In a Facebook post, Bibb County Schools stated the following:

Due to an inability to meet the staffing needs at West Blocton High School, all traditional high school students will transition to remote learning on Monday, October 26 through Friday, November 6.

This will only affect students attending West Blocton High School. It will not affect school attendance for elementary or middle school students.

West Blocton High School will provide further information to faculty, staff, students, and parents through phone messaging, email, and other school social media accounts.

LATEST POSTS