All Troy Univesity fraternity activities delayed until after Labor Day due to COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — Troy University has decided to delay all fraternity activities until after Labor Day due to positive coronavirus tests found in several fraternities.

The university said officials discovered that 14 members of the Delta Chi fraternity have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. The fraternity house will be closed for cleaning and sanitation.

There have also been positive tests found in the Lambda Chi and Sigma Chi chapters on campus.

“The university continues to monitor the number of cases on campus and will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the campus community,” a statement from school officials read. “We continue to encourage students, faculty and staff to follow the University’s TROY Strong guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings, observing social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene.”

This announcement will delay recruitment for fraternities as well. No other information has been released at this time.

