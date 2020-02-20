All records confiscated from Lakeview Fire as undisclosed investigation begins

LAKEVIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies have begun an undisclosed investigation into the Lakeview Fire Protection District at the request of the district’s board of directors.
The Lakeview Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are all investigating the fire department for undisclosed reasons.
Lakeview Fire says all of the records were removed from the office during a raid Wednesday night.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
