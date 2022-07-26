BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has suspended all dog adoptions after several animals tested positive for canine influenza.

According to GBHS, CIV, or dog flu, has been spreading through the shelter recently. All dogs that have tested positive are currently receiving treatment and symptoms are said to be “mild.” GBHS says they hope to resume adoptions in the very near future.

The CDC says there is no evidence that dog flu can be transmitted from animals to humans with not even a single case ever being reported. The virus also has a very small fatality rate amongst pets.

Some of the symptoms of dog flu include a runny nose, fever, eye discharge and reduced appetite. However, not all dogs show signs of infection. Those who recently adopted a dog from GBHS and believe the animal has been infected are asked to contact Shelter Director Stephanie Sullivan immediately at ssullivan@gbhs.org.