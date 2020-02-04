Alexander Shunnarah wins national award for legal advertisements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney’s Alexander Shunnarah’s firm is receiving national attention.

His firm has won a Golden Gavel Award at the National Trial Lawyers Summit for “Best Public Relations Campaign.” The award is given to firms across the country with the best legal advertisements.

Upon accepting his award, Shunnarah said, “We put so much time and effort every day working on our branding, our marketing, and our advertising. It was very good feeling to know that there’s people out there that appreciate all the hard work we put into that.”

Shunnarah’s law firm was the only firm in the state to win a Golden Gavel award this year.

LATEST POSTS