BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys have announced their second annual turkey drive-through giveaway event with plans to increase donations to those in need.

The drive will take place on Nov. 21 at the Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Headquarters at 2900 1st Ave S in Birmingham from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until all turkeys are given away.

In response to the overwhelming community response last year, the law firm is doubling its support by offering 1,000 free turkeys to Birmingham families.

Birmingham and surrounding-area families are invited to the drive on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees are asked to refrain from forming car lines before 3 p.m. Each vehicle is eligible to receive one turkey and one swag bag.

For more information, please contact Krista Conlin at krista@kcprojects.net.