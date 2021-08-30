ALEA uses helicopter to rescue woman who broke ankle after falling ’20 or 30 feet’ at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency rescued an injured woman at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday with the help of a helicopter.

According to ALEA, the Pelham Fire Department requested the helicopter for the extraction after the woman had fallen and broken her ankle. Authorities have not determined the exact distance of the fall but say “it could not have been less than 20 or 30 feet.”

ALEA’s Aviation crew, alongside a medic, were able to rescue the woman and transport her to the Pelham Fire Station to await an ambulance.

ALEA Aviation Rescue pic.twitter.com/il4yfwTMnS — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) August 30, 2021

No other information has been released at this time.