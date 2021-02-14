ALEA urging motorists to drive with extreme caution during winter weater event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning Alabama drivers about icy road conditions that can make for a dangerous situations.

ALEA encourages motorists who absolutely must drive during the weather event to use extreme caution and to expect roadways and bridges/overpasses to be icy. ALEA’s Troopers will be on standby to assist during and following the storm once conditions are safe to do so.

In addition, ALEA offers the following traffic safety tips for preparing for the wintry weather, as well as for traveling during such hazardous conditions: