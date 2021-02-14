ALEA urging motorists to drive with extreme caution during winter weater event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning Alabama drivers about icy road conditions that can make for a dangerous situations.
ALEA encourages motorists who absolutely must drive during the weather event to use extreme caution and to expect roadways and bridges/overpasses to be icy. ALEA’s Troopers will be on standby to assist during and following the storm once conditions are safe to do so.
In addition, ALEA offers the following traffic safety tips for preparing for the wintry weather, as well as for traveling during such hazardous conditions:
- Do not utilize your vehicle’s cruise control, this creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced over bridges.
- Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions at ALGO Traffic.
- Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol post.
- Remain alert for emergency vehicles and remember to obey Alabama’s “move over” law.
- Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions and keep gas tanks at least half full.
- Remember weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions and be alerted to changing weather and the possibility of icy and slippery roads.
- Unlike tornadoes or thunderstorms that can pop up in a matter of minutes, winter storms usually provide us with days to prepare. Advisories, watches, and warnings are issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the NWS. We encourage everyone to stay connected with their local news stations as well as ALEA’s social media pages for updates on weather and road conditions.
- During inclement weather, turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.
- Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous “black ice.”
- Keep a blanket, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.
