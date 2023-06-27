TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands are expected to go boating on Lake Tuscaloosa and many other rivers and lakes in Alabama for upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.

ALEA Senior Trooper Freddie Ingram is reminding boaters to play it smart while on the water for the holiday. Ingram took CBS 42 on a boat ride along Tuesday to discuss boat safety.

“We are asking every boater to make sure you’ve got a good lookout, make sure you know where you are at all times on the lake. Make sure you are not acting in a careless or reckless manner, and we will not tolerate any alcohol-related offenses,” Ingram said.

Boater Samantha Sumner says she is planning to be careful and obey the law when she hits the water with friends on the Fourth of July.

“I think it’s very important to be safe while boating because you don’t want to lose loved ones,” Sumner said. “I’ve actually lost someone on the lake that I knew on the Fourth of July, and they weren’t being safe so wear your life jacket and make sure you are being cautious”.

ALEA says they will be on the lookout for boaters who are intoxicated, and it will not be tolerated. Last year, ALEA investigated 60 alcohol-related cases. From October 2022 until June 2023 troopers investigated 47 boat accidents, five of which involved fatalities.