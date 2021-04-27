ALEA trooper on leave after being charged with sex crimes against minor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a man accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor.

Christopher Bauer, 41, is charged with first-degree sodomy, incest and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Bauer, a trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), has been placed on mandatory leave after he was taken into custody. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $105,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.