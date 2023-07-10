BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated Monday afternoon that a TikTok trend is not the reason for recent drownings.

According to a Twitter post from ALEA, “On Monday, July 3, a news story was shared regarding “first responders warning against a deadly boating TikTok trend after recent drownings,” in Alabama. However, please be advised the information released to the news outlet was incorrect,” ALEA stated.

ALEA says that they don’t have any records of boating or marine-related deaths that can be linked to a TikTok trend.