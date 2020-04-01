ALEA searching for missing Mobile woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Mobile Police Department are searching for a woman who has not been seen since Saturday.

Kristy Leigh Bell, 40, was travelling in a white 2015 Jeep Patriot with an Alabama plate “2CK1373” March 28.

Bell is described as being 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds with black hair. She also has the word “FAITH” tattooed on her lower left forearm and her daughter’s initials on her back.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Bell, please contact Mobile PD at (251) 208-7211

LATEST POSTS