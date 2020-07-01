ALEA searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Silverhill

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The Silverhill Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen early Sunday morning.
According to ALEA, Cailie Amiurah Powell was seen in the area of County Road 54 at 5 a.m. and may be in a tan GMC vehicle that is possibly headed to Houston, Texas.
Powell is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 153 pounds with brown eyes and borwn hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Silverhill PD at 251-947-4010 or call 911.
