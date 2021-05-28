ALEA releases safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is highlighting the importance of proper preparation and safety.

“We continuously strive to ensure Alabama’s roadways and waterways are safe for everyone throughout the entire weekend,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a press release. “However, it is the little things that you can do ahead of time that can help save yours or someone else’s life.”

Taylor encouraged motorists to check vehicles before leaving, especially for long-distance travel. He also said to familiarize oneself with the route to avoid missing turns and exits, which could potentially put others at risk. When preparing your vehicle, be sure to check fuel and oil levels, tire pressure and make sure lights are in proper working order to avoid accidents.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol expect heavier-than-normal traffic between Saturday and Monday. All available ALEA Troopers will be working throughout the weekend to enforce state laws and ensure everyone’s safety.

ALEA will also participate in the national campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Troopers and other law enforcement officials will conduct sobriety checks to remove impaired drivers from vehicles and boats.

Law enforcement stresses the importance of the following safety tips for this weekend. This is ALEA’s Five to Stay Alive:

Avoid driving and/or boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you plan on consuming alcohol pre-plan for a designated driver, call Uber or a cab. Designate

a sober driver in advance to get you home safely.

2. Simply obey the law.

Slow down and obey the speed limits. Focus on driving by putting

aside cell phones and other items that may distract you. Use caution when traveling in

construction zones and keep in mind Alabama’s Move Over Law.

3. Buckle up – no matter how short your trip.

Ensure all of the vehicle’s occupants are buckled up (or using a child restraint system) and those

on your boat are using or have access to personal flotation devices (PFDs are required at all

times for children younger than age 8.)

4. Be courteous and cautious on the road and water.

Always allow a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, so you

can react to a traffic situation quickly and allow other drivers to maneuver around your car

safely when needed. Always signal in advance before turning or changing lanes, always

give the right of way to pedestrians and be sure to check your blind spots for other vehicles

or motorcycles. If boating, know the rules of the water, including what to do in a head-tohead meeting, who has the right of way and other regulations.

5. Avoid the water during inclement weather, particularly when it includes thunder and lightning.

“We want everyone to enjoy this extended holiday weekend, however, the journey does not end until everyone makes it home safely,” said Taylor. “We ask that you prepare ahead and make smart choices and celebrate responsibly.”

For a full boating equipment checklist, click here.

For additional information on roadway safety and state laws, click here.