COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alexander City man died Friday night after crashing into a tree while attempting to evade authorities, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says 25-year-old Billy Wayne Sims was attempting to evade Coosa County Sheriff’s Deputies when the truck he was driving veered off the roadway, struck a ditch and then hit a tree.

Sims was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on US-280 near the 60 mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.