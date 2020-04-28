ALEA issues senior alert for missing Jefferson County woman who broke window of nursing home to escape

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Jefferson Coutny Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who may be suffering from a condition that impairs her judgement.

Margaret Owens Whaley, 61, was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and a dark jacket in the 1000 block of Dugan Avenue in Birmingham around 4 p.m. Monday. JCSO says Whaley broke a window at Cherry Hill Nursing Home to escape.

Whaley is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. JCSO says she is also mute and unable to speak.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Whaley, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 205-325-1450 or call 911.

