ALEA issues senior alert for missing Hurtsboro man

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a senior alert for a missing man last seen Sunday afternoon.

James Snipes, Jr., 77, was last seen on Main Street in Hurtsboro at 2 p.m. He was wearing a blue jacket and brown shoes, according to ALEA.

He is described as being 6-foot-5, 202 pounds with brown eyes and black/gray hair. He may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgement, according to ALEA.

If you have any information on Snipes’ whereabouts, contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (334)727-2500 (option 5) or call 911.

LATEST POSTS