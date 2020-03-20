ALEA issues senior alert for missing Brookside man possibly suffering from impaired judgement

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for a Brookside man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

Kenneth Edgar Gilliland, 87, left an appointment at St. Vincents Hospital East at 9:15 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since. ALEA says he may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgment.

Gilliland is described as being 5-foot-10, 185 pounds and he has a mustache now. He drives a gold 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Alabama plates and a tag number “TPS084.”

If you have any information on Gilliland’s whereabouts, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181 or 911.

