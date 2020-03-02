ALEA issues senior alert for missing Ashland man possibly suffering from impaired judgment

ASHLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for an Ashland who has not been seen Sunday.

Ross Jordan Brand, 64, was last seen in the area of Goldenrod Road in Ashland around 10 p.m. ALEA says Brand may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment. He is described as being 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds and having blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Brand’s whereabouts, contact the Ashland Police Department at (256) 354-2122 or call 911.

