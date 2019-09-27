ALEA issues missing senior alert in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for an elderly man who may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

Lawrence Frederick Carau, 79, was last seen Friday morning in the area of Pines Church Road in Somerville. Authorities say he may be traveling to Fort Walton, Fla. in a silver 2005 Toyota 4Runner with a Florida license plate with the tag “3597YT.”

Carau is described as a white male, with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue shorts.

If you have any information on Carau’s whereabouts, contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 301-1174.

LATEST POSTS