HARTFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for a Hartford woman.

Vanda Delayne McIntyre, 72, was last seen at South Second Avenue in Hartford Friday around 12 p.m.

McIntyre is described as being 5-foot-8, 125 pounds with gray hair. ALEA says she may be suffering from a condition that impairs her judgment.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Hartford Police Department at (334) 588-2222 or call 911.

