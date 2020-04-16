ALEA issues missing senior alert for endangered Hoover man

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for a Hoover man who may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgement.

Frank Stevenson, 71, was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray long sleeve pullover in the area of Golf Drive around 1:30 p.m. on April 14.

Stevenson is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 162 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes and he drives a gold 2008 Toyota Camry with the license plate number “6211AW9.”

If anyone has any information regarding Stevenson’s whereabouts, contact the Hoover PD at (205) 822-5300 or call 911.

